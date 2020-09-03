NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the past seven months, the coronavirus has found a way to practically put a stop to everything.
Unfortunately, one thing it has not stopped is cancer. Patients diagnosed with cancer keep coming in, but one constant has remained. Nashville's Felice Apolinsky has been there to help for over the past 24 years.
Felice heard the word "cancer" from doctors 26 years ago, soon after she learned about Gilda's Club.
"I was touched immediately and needed to work there," she said. "I begged for the job."
The position was Program Director at a place that is cancer's best friend. Felice says it's people fighting cancer that best understand someone else going through it. Gilda's Club brings those people together.
Gilda Radner was a comedian from the 1970's and an original member of Saturday Night Live; she died from ovarian cancer in 1989.
In her memory, comfort, education and information are provided at her club free of charge. For those overwhelmed with a cancer diagnosis, it's an oasis for family friends and patients.
Felice retires Thursday night at their annual fundraiser from the Omni Hotel. Donations are what keep Gilda's Club going.
Click here for information on how to donate.
