NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The continued weeks of economic slowdown are starting to weigh heavily on many gig workers and self-employed Tennesseans. And even with reopening on the horizon in some parts of the state, many are worried about just how long things will take to fully bounce back.
With downtown Nashville and Broadway a ghost town, ride share driver Dondre James says his backseat is empty much more often than usual.
“Basically I went from making anywhere from $1,000 to $1,400 a week down to about $200 a week at the most,” James said.
His income decreased, while his bills piled up.
“I got that first eviction notice,” James said.
Even though the court’s eviction process was halted through May 1st, the potential to be out of a home came as a shock.
“My first communication with my landlord was kind of rough, they basically send me an eviction notice. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a number of people out there who are really dealing with the same thing,” James said.
Luckily for James, some short term help is coming.
"I signed up for pretty much whatever resources I qualified for. Hoping something would come through. Fortunately I can say as of this past weekend, I started seeing some of those resources come through so I can get those essentials paid..but there are still people out there waiting, who haven't gotten anything,” James said.
James says he’s closely watching Nashville's re-opening phase, but is concerned about where the next few months will take him.
"Even after the shut down has ended, providing all of the transitions, the phases are successful, and we get back to normal, let's say by the end of may--maybe the end of June--even then, there's so many events that've been cancelled."
He can only hope for those in this situation, the gig workers or the self-employed, relief comes fast sooner rather than later.
