Gideon’s Army was created by a former metro teacher who lost a student to gun violence. Now she’s using her voice and her experiences to change the community.
Part of Gideon's Army are the Violence Interrupters. Their name explains exactly what they do.
“Patrol the streets and areas and target high profile areas to talk to those in the neighborhood to try to get them to stop the violence," Chef Mic True tells me.
The men told me they all grew up around Nashville gangs and decided to turn their lives around. Now they want to help kids do the same.
"Our number one tool is our experience because we once had that same mentality. We were once deemed hopeless but we know that there is a way and knowledge is the key," Hambino Godbody tells me.
The name Gideon's Army is a reference to Gideon in the Bible, who was called to save his people. This grass roots organization is taking it upon themselves to save the community of North Nashville, starting at Pearl Cohn High school. The Violence Interrupters meet kids where they are, whether it's at their homes, in schools or on the streets. From there, they feed kids, help them look for jobs, cope with stress and teach them how to resolve conflict.
They also make sure to stay constant in the kid's lives.
"We don’t just deal with them one day, hear their problems and then done. We constantly check back up with them," True tells me.
Right now, Gideon's Army is only at Pearl Cohn High School but their goal is to expand to every school in Nashville.
(0) comments
