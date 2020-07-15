NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The legendary guitar brand Gibson is offering a reward to anyone who can help them find historic shipping ledgers.
The Nashville-based guitar company is giving a $59,000 reward to anyone who can help track down the 1959-60 Gibson ledgers, which contain the shipping ledgers for all the guitars created during that time frame.
Included in the ledgers are records of the 1959 Gibson Les Paul made during that time period. The '59 Les Paul is one of the most sought-after instruments for collectors and musicians alike and has been used by guitarists like Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Joe Bonamassa and more.
“To find the original ledgers is to unearth knowledge of a pivotal point in America’s contribution to not only guitar manufacturing but to Rock and Roll itself," Bonamassa said.
According to Gibson, the ledgers disappeared from their archive close to 30 years ago, and were lost when the company moved from Kalamazoo, Michigan to its current home in Nashville.
Gibson is encouraging anyone with authentic records to email 59Ledger@gibson.com or ledger@gibson.com, where a verification review will be done by the Gibson Historic Committee.
Gibson is also searching for pre-1970 documents, blueprints and other company artifacts of historic value.
To learn more about Gibson's historical search, click here: https://www.gibson.com/Ledger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.