NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the past 30 years, Gibson Guitars’ headquarters has been located on the outskirts of Nashville.
When it came time to revamp the brand’s image, it only made sense that they’d head straight to the heart of Music City.
Gibson Guitars will move to the historic Cummins Station building in downtown Nashville, employing over 100 people.
"There’s no other item that’s more central to the life of the city, Music City USA, than the guitar,” Nashville Mayor David Briley said at Wednesday’s announcement.
It’s a big move for one of the world's most iconic guitar makers after a rough couple of years plagued with lagging sales and a management shakeup.
However, the company has made a big turnaround, investing more into the brand in the last eight months than it had in the last eight years.
James "JC" Curleigh, the new president and CEO of Gibson, said moving its headquarters to a more central location was a no-brainer.
“Whether it’s the food scene, arts or sports, the center is really coming together in Nashville," said Curleigh.
Curleigh said he’s proud to get back to the basics in the “it” city that's quickly becoming known as a hot spot around the world.
Gibson Guitars will move to their new headquarters location at the end of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.