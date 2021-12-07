NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Gibson Gives organization will be honoring all U.S. veterans on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Tuesday.
The ceremony is taking place at 3:00 p.m. at the Gibson Garage on 209 10th Avenue South.
Gibson CEO James Curleigh and Co-founder Patrick Nettesheim will be at the ceremony for a special announcement. Eric Weinstein, Executive Director of Guitars for Vets, will also be on hand for the ceremony.
The Gibson Gives organization commits itself to music education and music wellness by supporting and developing music programs.
Guitars for Vets is a non-profit organization that helps military vets with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by giving them free guitars and lessons.
