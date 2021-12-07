Gibson Gives logo
Gibson Gives

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Gibson Gives organization will be honoring all U.S. veterans on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Tuesday.

The ceremony is taking place at 3:00 p.m. at the Gibson Garage on 209 10th Avenue South.

Gibson CEO James Curleigh and Co-founder Patrick Nettesheim will be at the ceremony for a special announcement. Eric Weinstein, Executive Director of Guitars for Vets, will also be on hand for the ceremony.

The Gibson Gives organization commits itself to music education and music wellness by supporting and developing music programs.

Guitars for Vets is a non-profit organization that helps military vets with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by giving them free guitars and lessons.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.