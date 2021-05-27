NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What's coming to Nashville is a huge treat for anyone who ever picked up a guitar. Like an Eddie Van Halen solo, Gibson's Garage opens in mid-June on 10th Avenue South. The iconic guitar company shows off models once played by Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton or Kurt Cobain.
Gibson CEO James Curleigh says they were all beginners at one point too, and plenty of the guitars are perfect for that. “They all started somewhere. Maybe their stage was The Basement, maybe it was their bedroom, and now they’re on the biggest stages in the world including here in Nashville, so we wanted to really make this about a place to explore, a place to play and try and learn, and also to shop,” Curleigh said.
The Garage includes acoustic instruments, as well as custom made ones. It's a hangout too, with a stage for performers to play and you to listen. “When someone says ‘what’s new in Nashville’, there’s now a new in Nashville, in Music City. It’s the Gibson Garage,” Curleigh said.
The layout is a spectacle in many ways, as guitars move by train above you. Curleigh says it's certainly worth a stop to see when you're downtown giving people one more different thing to do.
