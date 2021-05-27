NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What's coming to Nashville is a huge treat for anyone who ever picked up a guitar. Like an Eddie Van Halen solo, Gibson's Garage opens in mid-June on 10th Avenue South. The iconic guitar company shows off models once played by Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton or Kurt Cobain.

Gibson CEO James Curleigh says they were all beginners at one point too, and plenty of the guitars are perfect for that. “They all started somewhere. Maybe their stage was The Basement, maybe it was their bedroom, and now they’re on the biggest stages in the world including here in Nashville, so we wanted to really make this about a place to explore, a place to play and try and learn, and also to shop,” Curleigh said.

The Garage includes acoustic instruments, as well as custom made ones. It's a hangout too, with a stage for performers to play and you to listen. “When someone says ‘what’s new in Nashville’, there’s now a new in Nashville, in Music City. It’s the Gibson Garage,” Curleigh said.

The layout is a spectacle in many ways, as guitars move by train above you. Curleigh says it's certainly worth a stop to see when you're downtown giving people one more different thing to do.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.