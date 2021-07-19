NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID created many unprecedented challenges for students, parents, and teachers nationally and locally.
Now there's concern that last year's problems will become this year's - unless people start thinking outside the box. One school's principals spent time going door to door on Monday morning to talk to students.
It's not every day that your vice principal comes to your house inviting you to a party.
"Hey, have you heard about our block parties," Gallatin Vice Principal Jason Frech said.
Then again, these are not normal times.
"We just wanted to make sure that you were invited by us not by social media," Frech said to another student.
Last year was hard fo education. Parents rarely got to talk to teachers since they weren't allowed inside school buildings.
"It's hard to open that conversation open that dialogue," Gallatin High School Principal Ron Becker said.
With contact tracing and quarantines, some students said they would go weeks without seeing their teachers.
"I didn't like it because I felt like I wasn't learning much," Gallatin High School junior Dilver Amaya said.
Those who have made a career out of education will tell you that is no way to teach or to learn.
"If you're not meeting face to face and having that teacher, that instruction, then I think we're missing out on a huge piece of it," Becker said.
It's why principals at GHS spent Monday going above and beyond to get the word out about two upcoming community block parties. One of the ideas is to re-promote the importance of attendance.
"And making sure that everybody that is with is on our rolls is actually in class with us," Becker said.
Because sleeping in and logging in, that was last year.
"I was in the house bored all the time," GHS Senior Zachary Johnson said.
They want this year to be different.
"And it's really to get to know us, get to know our staff, and us get to know our families. So that we can build those relationships and break down any barriers that exist," Becker said.
The first block party is Tuesday, July 20th, at Clearview Park from 3 to 6 p.m. The second party is Friday, July 23rd, at Thompson Park from 3 to 6 p.m.
