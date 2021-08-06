NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Midstate students are returning or getting ready to return to school, and that means a return to a morning and bedtime routine that may have been a little loose over the summer.
There are five key things to consider when easing students back into bed and back into the classroom.
Health Magazine's Dara Kapoor says first, you need to set up a consistent wake-up time.
"If you wake up at the same time every day — yes even Saturday and Sunday — you’ll see a domino effect start to happen that will lead you to find your perfect bedtime," Kapoor said.
Next, make sure everyone gets sunlight and exercise.
"Prioritize spending at least 30 minutes outside — weather permitting — and getting 20 to 30 minutes of cardio every day," Kapoor said.
Establish a pre-bedtime routine.
"Prepare for sleep ahead of time with a routine that works for you as you wind down," said Kapoor.
Another key factor: limiting screen time at night.
"You want to avoid blue light, which can impact sleep, even more strongly in teens — and tricks your brain into thinking it's time to wake up."
And avoid what's called “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination.”
"Revenge bedtime procrastination is the refusal to shut your eyes when you know you should because you want to squeeze in a little extra me time at night," Kapoor said. "It’s an actual psychological phenomenon."
This lack of sleep affects your memory, alertness, and reaction times.
The bottom Line, Kapoor says a regular bedtime routine and consistent wakeup time are key to establishing a healthy sleep schedule.
For more advice on keeping your family healthy and safe, click here.
Health magazine is published by the Meredith Corporation, the parent company of WSMV.
