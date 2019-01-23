Potholes are a frustrating part of our commute and can cause a lot of damage if you hit one. The state promises to pay to fix it, but only if you can prove three things.
1. You must prove the pothole is on an interstate or state road.
2. The state must be aware of the pothole.
3. The state must have been given 'reasonable' time to fix the pothole.
News4 asked Shelli King with the Tennessee Department of Treasury what is considered a 'reasonable' about of time.
“If there is damage statewide and they are getting to that damage you know that’s going to be taken into consideration. I can’t give you an exact time on what that looks like because it’s going to depend on the situation," said King.
She says weather and available resources to fix the pothole is a big factor officials consider.
From July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, Tennessee drivers filed 1,282 claims from pothole damage. Of those 1,282, the state paid for 12-- totaling $3912.17.
King says drivers have to prove the state was negligent in order to get damage paid for.
“Having proof of damage, having receipts and information. You’d be surprised people file claims and don’t provide that information," said King.
Drivers can report potholes on the interstate or state route to the Tennessee Department of Transportation by calling 615-350-4400. To report a pothole on a metro road, visit hub.nashville.gov or call 615-862-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.