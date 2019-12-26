NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Christmas Day has come and gone and many decorated trees will soon be taken down - but Metro Nashville Public Works is giving you a way to properly dispose of them.
Public Works is holding their Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-off Program again this year starting on December 26th, 2019, for locals in Davidson County.
Trees will be 'tree-cycled' as long as they are cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other decor. No artificial trees are accepted.
Once dropped off, the trees will be taken to a contractor, Living Earth, to be chipped and composted into mulch. This helps keep the thrown away trees out of landfills and saves Metro on disposal fees.
You can drop off your tree at the following locations Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon:
- Cane Ridge Park
- Una Recreation Center
- Whitfield Park
- Cedar Hill Park
- Two Rivers Park
- Joelton Community Center
- Sevier Park
- Richland Park
- Elmington Park
- Edwin Warner Park
- Lakewood City Hall
- Frederick Douglas Park
- Both of Living Earth’s locations at 1511 Elm Hill Pike and 6401 Centennial Blvd.
Public Works officials say this program helps thousands of Nashvillians recycling their Christmas tree.
