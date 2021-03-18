NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More and more people report side effects of headaches, dizziness, and fever after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Is there a way to prepare for it?
Health experts from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center told News4 that these types of side effects are common, no matter what vaccine you get.
"All of the vaccines have comparable symptoms in some people after vaccination. That’s a manifestation of your immune system really starting to work on the vaccine,” said Dr. William Schaffner, division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Schaffner says that there is no way to prevent the possibly of experiencing side effects before the vaccine, but added that if you do start to experience any discomfort to take a standard pain reliever.
If you have a little bit of fever and you’re feeling kind of achy try taking a Tylenol or two and that can ease things out. Getting this vaccine is so quick and easy that I don't think you need to over prepare yourself. - Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Schaffner also suggests that you not make any big plans in the chance you do start to feel symptoms after receiving the vaccine.
"The next day don’t plan anything very important because you may be one of those people who feels a little bit tire or has a little bit of fever or has aches and pains," said Dr. Schaffner.
