NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The World Famous Deja Vu Showgirls Gentleman's Club wants to marry you and your sweetheart on their rooftop FREE during the month of February.
That's right, Nashville's only strip club is offering an all-in-one destination for your bachelor and bachelorette party, wedding ceremony, and reception.
To register, go to their website and register for FREE.
The club also offers divorce parties, too, if that's your thing. Inquire within.
