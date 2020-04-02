NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The United Way has partnered with Nashville city officials to create a fund meant to help those who need it most right now.
Whether you work in the restaurant industry or own a small business, this is a time when so many people are hurting financially and the United Way is just one way you can get the help you need.
"We've seen people giving five, ten and 50 dollars through our website and we've seen family foundations giving half a million or a million dollars from what they have to try and help," Jennifer Wright with the United Way of Greater Nashville said.
It's a way to help those affected by the coronavirus financially.
With so many restaurants and businesses closed indefinitely, many Middle Tennessee families are struggling to pay the bills.
"This is money that has come from nonprofit. It's corporate partners, family foundations, specifically coming from those who have it to those who don't right now," Wright said.
Even if you apply for unemployment, you can still apply for this and get even more financial help.
How it works is you apply with one of the six agencies currently partnered with the United Way including the Salvation Army.
If approved, you can get help paying your rent or other bills you may have right now.
And it's money you never have to pay back.
"And that's really our goal is to just take one less worry off those people who are affected and the families hurting right now," Wright said.
Right now, the fund has $3.2 million in it and Wright says she expects the number of agencies partnering with them to grow in the coming days and weeks.
Click here to find out more on how you can donate or apply for financial help.
