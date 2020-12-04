NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Holiday parties will kick into high gear soon, but celebrations this year will obviously be a bit different.
"While we’re all exhausted by the FaceTimes and the Zoom happy hours, this is an opportunity to breathe some new life into your digital social life."
Real Simple Magazine Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello says your festive parties can still go on, you just have to get creative.
"Have a specific time and a specific platform and then send out a really fun invite to everybody so everybody knows what’s happening and when,” she said.
Vaccariello says send out a playlist everyone can listen to, while they prep and cook, eat together, even while they clean up.
And of course — focusing on the food — create a menu.
"Coordinate a menu, send links from your favorite Real Simple recipe, send photos of presentation,” Vaccariello said. “Maybe have a presentation challenge during the event and have fun with the idea that you are all cooking the same meal together."
Simple ways to virtually celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with friends and loved ones.
You can find more ways to celebrate the holiday season at Real Simple’s website.
Real Simple is published by our News 4 parent company – the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.