NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another weekend means more ramp closures along Interstate 440.
I-440 East to I-65 South will be closed for concrete replacement beginning Friday night at 8 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday morning at 6 a.m.
Drivers needing to head south from I-440 East can take Hillsboro Pike or Nolensville Pike.
As far as the timeline for the project, we are still right on track with an estimated completion of August 2020.
