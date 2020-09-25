NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tomorrow is National Car Seat Check Day and parents are encouraged to make sure your child has the correct car seat for their age and size.

It's also a chance to double check everything is installed correctly.

Safety experts recommend keeping children in a rear-facing seat as long as possible.

Children under the age of 13 should always ride in the back seat.

You can also get your child's car seat checked for free.

