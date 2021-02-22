NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Experts say taking a short nap could make a huge difference in your day, but only if you do it right.
When it comes to making naps count, doctors say 20 to 30 minutes is all you really need. Sleeping for longer periods could actually diminish some of the benefits of napping.
“It’s accompanied by feeling disoriented, having brain fog, and just feeling a little bit ‘blah’,” says Dr. Joy Iguobadia, with Ascension St. Thomas.
Anothor tip? Aim for an early to mid afternoon nap.
“You also have to be very careful not to nap too late in the day,” Dr. Iguobadia said. “If you do nap too late in the day you can fall asleep of stay asleep at night.”
While it doesn’t matter where you nap, Dr. Iguobadia says the key is having a quiet place that allows for restful sleep.
“If you have a lot of noise around you, your sleep may not be as restful or have great quality.”
When it comes to napping on the go, getting a quite place to nap can be tough. It’s why musician Eric Dodd turns to Minute Suites at Nashville International Airport.
“I need the dark room and they have a great technology, the sound system to kind of help me, help me get the zen, if you will,” Dodd said.
“We do have a sound masking system built into every room,” says Brent Delahunty, General Manager of Minute Suites at Nashville International Airport. “Our rooms aren’t soundproof, but the sound masking system blocks out all of the noise from the concourse.”
Doctors also say carb-heavy meals can make you feel a bit more tired. So if you need to nap, a carb heavy lunch could give you the nudge you need towards that nap, and you can cut back on carbs if you’re trying to stay awake.
