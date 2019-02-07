Family remembers dedicated Krispy Kreme driver killed on job

Al Baker was fatally shot while making deliveries early Sunday morning. (WSMV)

A man connected to the murder of a Krispy Kreme truck driver in 2016 pled guilty in Davidson County Criminal Court on Thursday.

Savion Wilson pled guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder for being the driver of the get-away car after Al Baker, a Krispy Kreme truck driver, was killed.

Wilson was the driver of the car when Daquan Fields shot and killed Baker outside a Mapco market on Donelson Pike.

Baker was delivering donuts on Donelson Pike when he pulled into the Mapco station while it was being robbed.  Fields walked out, saw Baker in the parked truck, and shot him several times.

Baker managed drive a short distance, but eventually died from his injuries after making it to a Walgreens parking lot.

Fields was found guilty of the murder in August 2018 and was sentenced to 72 years in prison.

In court, Wilson pled guilty to not only being the driver of the get-away car but admitted his involvement in two other incidents around the same time.

Wilson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of facilitation of first-degree murder, carjacking, aggravated robbery and several lesser offenses.

