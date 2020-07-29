NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The germantown inn, a Select Registry property in the heart of Germantown, will reopen its doors to guest on Friday after months of construction to repair damages from the March 3 tornado that struck the area.
“The past four and a half months are proof of the strength and resiliency of the residents and business owners who were impacted by the tornado,” said Jim Creason, managing partner of the germantown inn and president of Germantown-based Trust Development, LLC, in a news release. “The event was quickly forgotten by the rest of the country as it braced for the impact of COVID-19, but for us and the many homes and businesses damaged by the storm it meant rebuilding in the wake of a pandemic. It’s been a long process, but we couldn’t have done it without the support of our neighborhood and city.”
Guests will notice a fresh look to the property’s exterior. Originally painted white with blue trim, the inn’s front entrance, courtyard terrace walls, rooftop veranda and carriage house have been repainted in a dark navy to provide a modern, clean look that compliments the red brick exterior and architectural features original to the home.
While the germantown inn has a longstanding commitment to the health and safety of its guests, employees and surrounding community, the boutique property is introducing additional guidelines to ensure each guest has a safe experience throughout the duration of their stay while social distancing remains a priority in the travel and hospitality industry.
The germantown inn will follow the most up-to-date best practices and recommendations for infectious disease prevention and workplace safety. New measures include new sanitizing stations throughout the property, hourly cleanings of all common spaces, separate marked entrances and exits and masks will be worn by employees at all times.
