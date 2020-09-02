NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Caitlin Parson and her fiancé, James Hughes, used to call Germantown Place home.
"Even now six months later, we're still not necessarily in a normal situation,” Hughes said.
They ended up moving to a sister property for now.
As the tornado made its way to Germantown in March, the couple hunkered down in the bathroom.
“I wasn't quite sure if we were going to make it out or not,” Parson said.
Their roof flew off and nearly all their belongings were destroyed. Only a couple of keepsakes made it.
News4 also spoke with Carrie Regan who is the regional manager for LMS Investment Management. The company owns Vista Germantown, which is another complex down the road.
“I remember I parked at the Kroger about three blocks away and our exterior sign was in their parking lot,” Regan.
For the last six months, construction crews have been working to get the building back open. While some units will take several months before that happens, others are ready to move in now.
The pandemic slowed progress and made supplies tough to get.
For Hughes and Parson, the memories at Germantown Place aren’t all bad. He proposed a few days after the tornado.
“I didn't want to have our last moment in our apartment to be a bad one,” Hughes said.
They’ve also been told they can move back into their old unit in mid-December. It’s an offer they plan on taking up.
“I think it’s important to move back in because I think that’s healing,” Parson said.
