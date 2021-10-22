NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Germantown staple is getting ready to welcome customers back in a few weeks after being forced to close its doors for almost two years.
Sean Lyons is the managing partner at the Germantown Cafe. He said they plan to welcome customers back in November. Lyons added the reopening would happen in stages.
"To finally say yes, we almost are is extremely exciting," Lyons said.
The double blow to the restaurant started with the March tornadoes in 2020. Then, the COVID19 pandemic led the restaurant, which has been around for almost 20 years, to close its doors.
"The tornado hit this building. It took the entire roof off this building slammed it back down, which made everyone leave this building which caused issues with insurance and updating the buildings. And then Covid happened, which expanded everything," Lyons said. "What should have taken about six months has extended to two years which you can only imagine is hard for a restaurant with those two instances back to back."
But now the cafe is starting to look like its old self but with new aesthetics. Lyons said customers could expect the old feel when they reopen but with some new additions.
"The first thing we have that is new is we have a window service. And so we're trying a whole new concept out of the window. Whatever the neighborhood ends up liking is what we're going to be serving," Lyons said. "Inside the dining room itself, we're incorporating a lot of technology. They can do everything on mobile. They can do a couple of things like ordering a drink here and there. Or they can have the traditional service where you don't touch your phone at all."
As they prepare for reopening, the restaurant is still waiting on some equipment.
"We're still struggling with a lot of logistics with the inter-country shipping. With products coming in and equipment coming in. Luckily we've been lucky in some areas and not in others," Lyons said. "We're trying to get open as soon as we can so we can make all the guests feel welcome again."
Lyons said they've been finding ways to connect with people in this neighborhood. One of those was their "see it say it" campaign, where they drop people love notes. News 4 asked about how much of an impact closure has had on the restaurant for almost two years.
"It's been very tough. Luckily, our building owners have worked with us. They've been great," Lyons said.
The restaurant has a final building inspection early next week.
The plan for reopening in November will happen in stages because they are waiting on some equipment. They'll start with opening the bar area first and then fully opening the dining room.
Customers can get updates on exactly when in November on their social media pages by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.