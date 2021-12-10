NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly a year and a half after the Nashville tornado destroyed it, The Germantown Café is back open. Still, the owners say Saturday morning's threat of severe weather makes them uneasy.
For yearly a year and a half, their familiar corner sat empty. On Friday afternoon, it was full again. And Germantown Café Managing Partner Sean Lyons is grateful to be busy.
"It was definitely a marathon to get back open emotionally and physically, and monetarily," Lyons said.
After 17 years as a community staple, The Germantown Café was demolished by the March 2020 tornado.
"I called the other partners, and I said, 'What are we going to do? Is the restaurant OK?' Lyons recalled. "And they said, 'Well no, it's not OK.'"
The year and a half that followed were filled with uncertainty, but in October of 2021, they finally got back on their feet.
"A lot of relief, and a lot of thankfulness," Lyons said.
Friday, they were bracing for the threat of severe weather overnight.
"There's a little PTSD," Lyons explained. "There is always that fear we've made it this far after two years. What would we do if it happened again?"
Of one thing Lyons is confident: the community will always be in their corner.
"The amount of joy on their faces, not even just that we have great food or service, just that we're back open, and they have a home," Lyons explained. "But, luckily, I think we're delivering food better than it's ever been, we're hopefully delivering service better than it's ever been, and we have a nice new facelift that everyone seems to be enjoying."
