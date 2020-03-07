NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to Metro Police, the structural integrity of the Germantown Place building is believed to have been compromised.
These apartments are located on Jefferson Street.
Safeguards have been put in place by police to keep people away from the building at this time.
Road closures in the area have not been changed as of yet.
News4 has a team at the scene gathering more information.
