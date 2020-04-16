RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Georgia man for speeding and found drugs, money and a gun in his car.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped 22-year-old Devonta Noel of Marietta, Ga., on Interstate 24 for speeding near the Sam Ridley exit near Smyrna. Noel was clocked traveling at 104 mph. A K-9 unit arrived on scene and alerted deputies that there were drugs inside the car.
Deputies searched the car and found nearly one pound of marijuana, about $20,000 in cash and an AR-15 pistol with the serial number filed off.
Noel was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a weapon and felony altering a license tag.
He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $13,500 bond. A hearing is set for Friday in General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.