Devonta Eli Noel

Devonta Eli Noel

 Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Georgia man for speeding and found drugs, money and a gun in his car. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped 22-year-old Devonta Noel of Marietta, Ga., on Interstate 24 for speeding near the Sam Ridley exit near Smyrna. Noel was clocked traveling at 104 mph. A K-9 unit arrived on scene and alerted deputies that there were drugs inside the car. 

Deputies searched the car and found nearly one pound of marijuana, about $20,000 in cash and an AR-15 pistol with the serial number filed off. 

Noel was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a weapon and felony altering a license tag. 

He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $13,500 bond. A hearing is set for Friday in General Sessions Court. 

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

