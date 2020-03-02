ATLANTA, GA (WSMV) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a news conference Monday evening that two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia, according to 11 Alive in Atlanta.
According to Kemp, the cases were of a husband and wife who recently returned from Italy.
Kemp is currently holding a press conference along with members of the task force he named Friday to help assess Georgia’s preparations for the coronavirus in the state.
