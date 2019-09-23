NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Actor and longtime activist George Takei will speak at Vanderbilt University on October 2nd, as a part of the Chancellor's Lecture Series.
Best known for his role as Mr. Sulu on "Star Trek", Takei has become a strong voice of advocacy in a broad range of topics from pop culture to politics.
Takei's talk will share his personal story, from his early memories of being interned as a Japanese American during World War II, to his fight for LGBTQ rights and marriage equality in the United States.
Previous Chancellor Lecture Series participants include former President George W. Bush, his brother & former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, athlete and America's Got Talent host Terry Crews, Eric Holder, and Senator Lamar Alexander.
Mr. Takei's talk will be free and open to the public, hosted by Vanderbilt Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente.
Takei will discuss "Reflections on Defying the Status Quo in America" starting at 6:30pm, Wednesday, October 2 in the Langford Auditorium, on the Vanderbilt campus near the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Preregistration for the free talk is required: Confirm your attendance for the event.
Parking is free in the 25th Avenue Garage, and admission to the talk is free on a first-come first-served basis.
The talk will be followed by a question and answer session moderated by Vanderbilt's E. Bronson Ingram Chair of Economics and director of Public Policy Studies, Kitt Carpenter, alongside Vanderbilt senior Alyson Win.
For more information about the series, visit the Chancellor’s Lecture Series website, or email cls@vanderbilt.edu.
