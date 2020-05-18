SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The General Motors plant in Spring Hill is gearing up to return back to production in the next coming weeks.
Chairman of the UAW, Michael Herron, tells us partial shift workers are starting Monday to prepare for full production next week.
Herron said they are also returning specific production and skilled trades workers to perform plant start up activities and fill component feeder lines.
Starting next week, first shift will fully return while second shift production will start the following week of June 1st. They have not yet released the date of when third shift will start up again.
According to Herron, significant new safety protocols have been implemented to protect the plant's workers.
The GM plant in Spring Hill has been closed since March because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
