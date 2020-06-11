MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - General Mills has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and one death at its plant in Murfreesboro.
A spokesperson for General Mills issued the following statement:
We are saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend. We are keeping his family and all who knew and loved him in our thoughts. We remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and our ability to help ensure a reliable food supply. We continue to take proactive measures to protect and support the health and safety of our employees.
