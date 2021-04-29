NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 has passed through the General Assembly on Thursday, according to the governor.
Gov. Bill Lee said the $42.6 billion budget includes “historic investments in literacy, mental health, broadband, and safety” and will address the following issues:
- $100 million to provide high speed broadband to every Tennessean
- $250 million investment in Mental Health Trust Fund
- $79 million to eliminate the 11,400 person TCAT waiting list
- $145 million for air and rail transportation infrastructure
The governor said the hope with this budget is to return to pre-pandemic priorities and invest in public-private partnerships. He believed that this could happen because “of fiscal prudence and over $180 million in spending reductions from the state agencies.”
"I'm proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities," Lee said in a news release on Thursday. “Thank you to the General Assembly for their steadfast commitment to our shared goals and establishing Tennessee as a fiscal leader across the nation.
The budget includes strategic investments in public-private partnerships, non-profit organizations, and external partners to support Tennesseans’ top priorities without growing government. Those highlights include:
Pro-Life & Pro-Family
- $500K to Agape Child & Family Services
- $250K to Families Free, Inc.
- $3M to Human Coalition
- $50K to Isaiah 117 House
- $183K to Psalm 139 Project
Fighting Human Trafficking & Supporting Victims
- $3.5M to End Slavery Tennessee
- $1.2M to Her Song, a Ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation
- $600K to Tennessee Anti- Slavery Alliance
Career & Technical Education
- $1M to Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Tennessee Chapter
- $150K to Center for Employment Opportunities
- $40K to Flight Foundation
- $700K to Niswonger Foundation
- $478K to Tennessee Builders Education Foundation
K-12 Education
- $225K to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clinch Valley – Oak Ridge
- $200K to Niswonger Foundation
Criminal Justice Reform
- $600K to Carroll Academy
- $121K to Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Life Program
- $250K to Tennessee Higher Education Initiative
Mental Health & Substance Abuse
- $150K to Helen Ross McNabb Center
- $305K to The Jason Foundation
- $100K to Thistle Farms
The budget returns money to hardworking Tennesseans by including $50 million to provide a week-long sales tax holiday on groceries and prepared food. It does not add new debt and contains the highest reserves in history to prepare for uncertainty, bringing the Rainy-Day Fund to $1.55 billion.
Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown issued a statement about the K-12 education funding.
“The budget passed by the General Assembly is disappointing when we have a historic opportunity to get Tennessee out of the bottom five in education funding. With a record revenue surplus and hundreds of millions unappropriated, this was the time to stop underfunding our schools.
“There were bills to provide for more nurses, counselors, RTI specialists and social workers that our students need today and moving forward to meet their mental and academic challenges caused by the pandemic and the problems of chronic underfunding. Instead, we saw a trust fund set up that will cover barely a fraction of the needs years down the road.
“It’s unconscionable for state leaders to not include significant increases for K-12 funding, especially at a time when the state has racked up $1.42 billion in surplus year-to-date. The money is there to make a significant increase to K-12 funding, but Gov. Lee and the General Assembly have instead chosen to continue stuffing mattresses full of cash.
“Elected officials love to claim that Tennessee students, educators and public schools are top priorities, but their action on the state budget tells a different story. As the old saying goes, it’s time to put their money where their mouth is.”
Key FY21-22 budget highlights include:
- $71M to fully fund the state share of the BEP for K-12 education
- Four percent raise for teacher salaries
- $100M to invest in the Rainy-Day Fund
- $931M for capital maintenance and improvements
- $5M for the Health Care Safety Net
- $7M to extend postpartum care for the TennCare population to 12 months
- $24M for Rural Opportunity Site Grants
- $100M for local infrastructure grants
- $30M to eliminate deferred maintenance and improve accessibility at state parks
- $8M to expand marketing and tourism initiatives
- $36 million to fully fund the THEC outcomes-based formula
- $37.9 million to fully fund TennCare growth
The FY21-22 budget takes effect on July 1, 2021.
