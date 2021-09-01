MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Oakland High and Middle schools in Murfreesboro were locked down after a nearby neighbor reported hearing gunshots.
Murfreesboro Police tell us a neighbor heard what they thought were gunshots followed by screams. The neighbor called 911 out of concern.
Police arrived on scene shortly after the call to find another neighbor nearby celebrating at a gender reveal party. However, the expectant father was found to have shot multiple rounds into the air upon hearing the news of a baby boy. The screams the neighbor heard were from the mother who was also excited upon hearing news of a baby boy.
The expectant father has been charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.