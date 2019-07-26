It's tax free weekend and several items will be tax free until midnight on Sunday. News4 is looking into the deals for you, and you have a lot of options.
The state website lists everything you can buy without sales tax this weekend, and the list is five pages long.
Click the PDF for FULL list of items eligible for tax free weekend.
Notable items on the list include clothing under $100, school supplies under $100, and computers under $1,500. Jewelry, wallets, accessories, and devices like smartphones are not eligible.
Click the PDF for list of items NOT eligible for tax free weekend.
Tax free weekend in Tennessee started at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
