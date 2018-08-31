Nashville may be a guitar town, but it takes a lot of different instruments on stage to make that perfect sound you need.
P.T. Gazell has 14 harmonicas and some heart is all he really needs.
“Most kinds of music has some blues or soul in it,” he said. “But to play it well, I think it is one of the more difficult instruments to play.”
From a backroads log cabin in Kingston Springs, Gazell’s harmonica has played the world with that little instrument everyone thinks they can play but can’t.
“If your pitch and articulation are not correct, it’s like a cat scratching on a window or something,” he said.
Backed by a full bank, he’s the frontman, jazz, swing with one goal.
“That they’re entertained more than anything,” Gazell said.
Maybe even music like they’ve never heard before.
“It’s not the Bob Dylan-esque kind of genre or not Chicago Blues sound they’re used to, it’s something different but with the same instrument,” he said.
