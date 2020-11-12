NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's been a family destination and tradition for more than 35 years and thankfully, it will continue in 2020.
It is the Gaylord Opryland's "A Country Christmas" and it begins on Friday.
Running all the way through January 3rd, the experience of Christmas decorations, shows, and even ice skating is like no other.
Resort officials say the event has been redesigned to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines per attraction. These accommodations include wearing masks, social distancing, and having a production assistant guide groups through the experience while keeping safe.
Click here for what you can expect when visiting the Gaylord Opryland's "A Country Christmas."
