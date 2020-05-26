Gaylord Opryland to reopen in June

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center will reopen their doors next month, according to a company statement.
The announcement was made by Vice President and Market General Manager John Adams on Tuesday, but added there will be changes.
When the resort and SoundWaves, which is the four-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, will reopen on June 25, the following items will be put in place:
- new cleaning technology
- hospital-grade disinfectants
- attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day
- new social distancing practices
- enhanced cleaning protocols
“Guests will be able to enjoy amenities of the resort, as well as the thrill of riding the waves or relaxing while floating along the lazy river at SoundWaves, an experience that is exclusive to Nashville and is fun for the entire family,” Adams said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said Vanderbilt University Medical Center will serve as "its official wellness advisor" to "further support Gaylord Opryland’s multi-phased health and sanitation re-opening plans, procedures, and staff training."
For more information, click here.
