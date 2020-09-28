NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resorts are working to hire more than 200 seasonal positions in preparation for its 38th annual A Country Christmas celebration.
The positions will begin pay at $11.50 an hour, include retail, special event attendants and tour guides.
A series of virtual job fairs will be conducted on October 1, October 7, and October 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.
If interested, you are invited to register online here.
