NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're looking for a fun Halloween event with the family over the next month, our Big Joe has found the perfect spot for you.
It's called, "Goblins and Giggles Celebration," going on now at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
Running all the way through October, the event offers ghoulish fun from jack o'lantern trails to a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.
The celebration is the resort's first big event since reopening this past summer.
Big Joe on the Go is checking in with Opryland Wednesday morning to see how families are getting in the spooky mood.
