NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Davidson County lifting its COVID-19-related restrictions this morning, Metro leaders are urging Nashvillians to safely go out and attend events.
Big Joe on the Go is at his favorite place in Music City, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. This weekend, its popular SoundWaves indoor and outdoor water attractions are opening.
The summer of fun begins this weekend and especially at @GaylordOpryland where their fantastic water park opens this weekend. We’re live on @wsmv with more. pic.twitter.com/UEVnzuffhW— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) May 14, 2021
Customers can have summer fun on its 45-ft slide tower with two body drop slides, its 315,000-gallon wave pool with a giant LED screen, and on its Flow Rider crowd surfer.
To learn more and buy tickets, click here.
The Metro Public Health Department will lift Nashville’s mask mandate on Friday, the Metro Health Board decided during a meeting on Thursday.
