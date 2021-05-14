Gaylord Opryland opens
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Davidson County lifting its COVID-19-related restrictions this morning, Metro leaders are urging Nashvillians to safely go out and attend events. 

Big Joe on the Go is at his favorite place in Music City, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. This weekend, its popular SoundWaves indoor and outdoor water attractions are opening. 

Customers can have summer fun on its 45-ft slide tower with two body drop slides, its 315,000-gallon wave pool with a giant LED screen, and on its Flow Rider crowd surfer. 

