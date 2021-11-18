NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This year, Gaylord Opryland is holding its 38th annual A Country Christmas celebration.
They are kicking off the celebration with their lighting ceremony on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
More than 3 million Christmas lights will be turned on during the ceremony.
The ceremony is open to the public and will happen at the Magnolia Lawn at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. It will be emceed by WSM radio’s Billy Cody and Kelly Sutton.
GRAMMY award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will be performing.
Singer and songwriter Ava Paige will also perform.
A Country Christmas will run through Jan. 2, 2022. To purchase tickets and packages, visit www.ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.
