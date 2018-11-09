NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It may be November, but it's already feeling a lot like Christmas in Nashville!

Gaylord Opryland will officially turn on its 3 million lights as part of its "A Country Christmas" celebration. The event will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a performance from Grammy Award-winning country artist Trace Adkins, who will be hosting this year's dinner show at Opryland.

Guests will also get to enjoy performances from the General Jackson Showboat cast and Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

A Country Christmas runs through Jan. 1, 2019. Click here for more information about tickets and packages.

