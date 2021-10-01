NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Gaylord Opryland Resort announced Friday a full lineup of Christmas programming as part of the annual 'A Country Christmas' event. This will be the 38th year of the event and will run from November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022.
These events are “guaranteed to bring joyful holiday cheer with an abundance of imaginative environments, interactive experiences, holiday-themed activities, and exciting live entertainment,” according to the venue’s press release. The resort will also be adorned with “over three million twinkling holiday lights.”
Gaylord Opryland also announced the return of musical guests, The Oak Ridge Boys, members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets and overnight packages are available now at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.