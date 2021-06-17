NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've been worried by recent rumors of cougars and alligators invading Tennessee, fear not!
News4 spoke with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) about the possible increase of these species coming into the Volunteer State.
The most recent activity of a cougar in Tennessee was back in 2015-2016. As for alligators, infrequent sightings do occur near the Mississippi border.
TWRA told News4 the rumors of cougars and alligators moving into Tennessee is nothing new and said it is not uncommon to get the occasional lone animal wandering into the state. The agency assured that there is no evidence of breeding populations within Tennessee's borders.
TWRA said that until a breeding population is established in our borders, the occasional spotting is simply an animal exploring for a new home range.
However, TWRA said it is likely that bears will continue making a comeback in Tennessee. The agency added that current bear populations on the plateau are reclaiming more areas each year.
TWRA added that these species coming to areas takes time, so don't expect these animals to just appear overnight in large numbers.
