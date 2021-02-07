Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Gatlinburg, TN Facebook page

GATLINBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - Even with a year of unknown battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Gatlinburg has managed to come out on top being number one in the list of trending destinations in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

In the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is an ideal base for any family that may be looking to explore.

After you are finished hiking, fishing, horseback riding or even rafting down the river, you can get a view of it all by visiting the Gatlinburg Space Needle and travel 342 feet to the top for breathtaking views of the Smokies.

"This is a significant accomplishment following a difficult year," says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee in a tweet. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our tourism and hospitality industry partners have shown tremendous resilience and a commitment to keep our visitors and communities safe."

Coming in the top 5 on the list was also Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in 4th place.

Moral of the story, visit the Great Smokey Mountains for an unforgettable time. Whether you like to be indoors or out hiking and exploring nature, the Great Smokey Mountains is for anyone.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.