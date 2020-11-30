NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's been four years since the devastating wildfires blazed through the Great Smoky Mountains and Gatlinburg.
Now, one local church is celebrating the first year spent in its brand new home.
The Gatlinburg Church of Christ lost its original 1960s building to the flames, but last year they finally raised the money they needed to rebuild.
Even though the pandemic is forcing them to have smaller services, they say they're thankful to once again have a place to call home.
"We're very pleased with the entire building," Minister Rodger Comstock said. "In Gatlinburg it's a very close knit community, and so many people have been a great encouragement to us."
The 2016 wildfires destroyed more than 2,000 buildings in the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.