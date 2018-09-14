FORT CAMPBELL (WSMV) - All gates at Fort Campbell were closed temporarily on Friday as officials searched for a vehicle.
The driver reportedly came into the installation without stopping first.
Fort Campbell procedures dictate that all gates must be closed until the vehicle is found or the situation is deemed to be safe.
Additional details have not been released at this time.
Gates on Fort Campbell are open.All gates on Fort Campbell Kentucky are open and operational at this time.— FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) September 14, 2018
