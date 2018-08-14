Gates reopen after suspicious vehicle reported at Fort Campbell

All gates at Fort Campbell were closed Tuesday night due to a suspicious vehicle on the military base.
Officials tweeted Tuesday night that a vehicle entered the installation without stopping to check in with security.
Base procedure mandates that all gates had to be closed until the vehicle could be located or the situation could be declared safe.
Officials said Wednesday morning that all gates are now open and will resume normal operating hours.
