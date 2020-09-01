MAURY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The pandemic isn't stopping Maury County from holding its annual fair in person this year.
The gates for the fair open today.
In order to keep visitors safe, the grounds will look a little different than usual.
To accommodate social distancing, the midway grounds have been expanded. There are now two entrances and a dedicated exit.
To keep things clean, there will be sanitation stations in all of the key locations throughout the fairgrounds, and a designated sanitation team who will continuously patrol the grounds disinfecting major touch points, restrooms and attractions.
Maury County does not have a public mask mandate in place, but masks are being recommended at the fair.
