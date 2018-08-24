NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a convenience store employee was threatened with a knife during a robbery Friday morning.
The employee was stocking beer at the Twice Daily on Charlotte Avenue when a man armed with a knife demanded cash around 1:30 a.m.
The suspect was hiding the knife in a small white towel.
According to police, the clerk handed over all the cash that was in the register.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Police have not identified the robber at this time.
