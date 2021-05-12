NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Gas stations across Tennessee are starting to feel the impacts, and some are even running out of gas.

“Opened at six this morning when I got off the register at noon, we’d run a little over 260 transactions,” General Manager Billy’s Corner Adam Baker said.

“Nolensville road had like zero gas anywhere. We stopped at like four or five different places and we just hoped to make it here,” Nathan Bass said. “We live in Ashland city and our gas light was on.”

Management at Billy’s Corner said they’ve sold about a week’s worth of gas in a couple days

“They ran out of regular while we were in line and next step up, we were barely getting it come out of the machine,” Bridget Corrigan said.

The percentage of stations without gas is about 16 percent in Tennessee. AAA officials said the longer the colonial pipeline is offline, the more substantial effects it will have on gas prices

“Today, the Tennessee average is 2.81 and that’s up 7 cents since yesterday, the Nashville the metro average is 2.85 also up 7 cents overnight,” Megan Cooper Spokesperson for AAA said. “So then price the gas stations are paying for that gasoline could be more expensive more than what they’re used to paying. Of course, we are in situations of limited availability.”

The Colonial Pipeline launched the restart of its operations Wednesday evening following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack. However, the pipeline's operators warned it will take several days for service to return to normal.

“Even gasoline hoarding and that’s really what we’re advising people not to do,” Cooper said.

“I’ve ordered gas, I haven’t heard any reason it shouldn’t show up,” Baker said. “So, until I hear that we expect to get a truck at some point hopefully today or tomorrow.”

News 4 also reached out to the AG’s office if they’ve received complaints about price gauging. The office said there have been eight complaints made all in East Tennessee, but Tennessee Price Gouging Statute has not been activated.