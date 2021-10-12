Gas prices hit 7-year high

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennesseans are seeing a jump in gas prices, with the price-per-gallon up more than one dollar than this time last year.

This all comes as crude oil prices are surging to nearly $80 per barrel.

Nashville residents can expect to find gas as low as $2.93 and as high as $3.29, with the current average price sitting at $3.01, according to AAA.

The Nashville average is roughly 26 cents less than the national average, which has hit a 7-year high.

As is usually the case, the spike in prices are due to supply and demand.

AAA states that a big factor in the current increase is OPEC’s decision not to move forward with an agreement to produce 800,000 barrels per day; opting instead to maintain the previous agreement of 400,000 barrels per day.

