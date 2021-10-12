NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennesseans are seeing a jump in gas prices, with the price-per-gallon up more than one dollar than this time last year.

This all comes as crude oil prices are surging to nearly $80 per barrel.

Nashville residents can expect to find gas as low as $2.93 and as high as $3.29, with the current average price sitting at $3.01, according to AAA.

The Nashville average is roughly 26 cents less than the national average, which has hit a 7-year high.

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As is usually the case, the spike in prices are due to supply and demand.

AAA states that a big factor in the current increase is OPEC’s decision not to move forward with an agreement to produce 800,000 barrels per day; opting instead to maintain the previous agreement of 400,000 barrels per day.